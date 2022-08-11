Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.47. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $85.90 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.54.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

