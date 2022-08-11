Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKAM. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $95.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,037. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.