Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Announces Earnings Results

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.71), Fidelity Earnings reports. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

KERN traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 230,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,924,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. Akerna has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akerna stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) by 133.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of Akerna worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

KERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Akerna from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

