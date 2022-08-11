AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Trading Up 3%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) traded up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

AKITA Drilling Stock Down 8.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. is an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns.

