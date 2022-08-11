Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) PT Lowered to $0.50

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from $0.75 to $0.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential downside of 38.40% from the company’s previous close.
Akumin Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AKU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,744. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.04. Akumin has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.
Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akumin will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
About Akumin
Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.
