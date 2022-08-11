Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) PT Lowered to $0.50

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from $0.75 to $0.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential downside of 38.40% from the company’s previous close.

Akumin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,744. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.04. Akumin has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

Get Akumin alerts:

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akumin will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akumin

About Akumin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Akumin by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 30,128 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Akumin in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akumin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 43,737 shares during the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.