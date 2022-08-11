Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,945 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 21,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $273,574.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 528,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,598 shares of company stock worth $1,177,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprinklr Price Performance

CXM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,165. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.