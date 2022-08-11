Alamar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,555 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,555 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 2.1% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.05.

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

EOG stock traded up $3.35 on Thursday, hitting $112.34. 37,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,398. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.