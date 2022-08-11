Alamar Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Alamar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 3.6% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 70.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Progressive by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 29.9% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Progressive by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 251,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.75. The company had a trading volume of 33,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 86.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $122.24.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

