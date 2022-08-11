Alamar Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,175 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

EFA traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.55. 253,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,881,620. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

