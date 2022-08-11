Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.89-$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $828.50 million-$859.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.44 million. Alarm.com also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.89-$1.91 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALRM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.80.

ALRM traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $75.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,893. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.37, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alarm.com has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $90.69.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $85,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $85,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $664,025. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

