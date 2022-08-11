Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Alarm.com updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.89-$1.91 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.89-$1.91 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $75.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.40, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.18. Alarm.com has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 7.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $85,833.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $85,833.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $664,025 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alarm.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,435,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

