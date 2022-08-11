Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.33

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.33 and traded as high as $7.54. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 17,803 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ALIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.16. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 3.58% of Alimera Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

