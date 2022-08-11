All Sports Reaches Market Cap of $10.47 Million (SOC)

All Sports (SOC) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. All Sports has a market capitalization of $10.47 million and $1.57 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, All Sports has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,177.71 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00037646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00129434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00067378 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

All Sports Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

