Allen Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $1,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.91. 16,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,960. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.059 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

