Allen Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Allen Capital Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $95,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,352. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average is $48.65. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $53.89.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.