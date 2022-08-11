Allen Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.15. The company had a trading volume of 162,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,835. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.