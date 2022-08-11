Allen Capital Group LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $849,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,159,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 99,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $424.60. 247,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,115,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

