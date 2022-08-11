Allen Capital Group LLC Has $8.66 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.6% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,591,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,012,000 after buying an additional 5,745,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,930,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,171,000 after buying an additional 1,684,533 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,593,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,252,000 after buying an additional 133,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,713,000 after buying an additional 1,236,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,570,000 after acquiring an additional 575,737 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $57.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,274. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

