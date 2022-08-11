Allen Capital Group LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Booking by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,557.20.

Booking Trading Up 2.4 %

Booking stock traded up $47.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,071.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,378. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,920.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,136.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.