Allen Capital Group LLC Makes New $19.20 Million Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 382,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 3.6% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Allen Capital Group LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 228.4% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 321,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after acquiring an additional 29,388 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 119.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 87,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $49.27. The company had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,312. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

