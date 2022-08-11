Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after buying an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,504 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 19,726 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.83. 66,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,754. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $150.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.77 and its 200-day moving average is $234.65.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

