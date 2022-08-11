Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 20,780 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,780 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,355,000 after buying an additional 710,262 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,032,000 after buying an additional 505,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,467,000 after buying an additional 202,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,794,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,219. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.16.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

