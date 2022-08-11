ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

ALLETE has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. ALLETE has a payout ratio of 65.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ALLETE to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ALE opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALE shares. StockNews.com cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 61.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after buying an additional 289,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after purchasing an additional 240,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,541,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,150,000 after purchasing an additional 118,439 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 151.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 67,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 305.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ALLETE

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.