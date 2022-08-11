Alley Investment Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 6,201 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

