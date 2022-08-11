Alley Investment Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 9,306 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 73,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,750,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,301. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.66 and its 200-day moving average is $98.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,149.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,510 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

