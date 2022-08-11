Alley Investment Management Company LLC Buys New Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 156,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,963,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,207,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LQD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.06. 353,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,393,172. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.43. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.10 and a 52-week high of $136.26.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

