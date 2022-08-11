Alley Investment Management Company LLC Invests $288,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after buying an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,746,000 after buying an additional 832,614 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after buying an additional 790,219 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,037,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,027,849,000 after buying an additional 592,648 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

UNH stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $536.52. 28,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $507.86 and its 200 day moving average is $500.75. The firm has a market cap of $501.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.