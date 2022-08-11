Alley Investment Management Company LLC Makes New $10.55 Million Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.7% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,875,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 312,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 202,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $89.60. 218,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,771,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $226.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

