Alley Investment Management Company LLC Makes New $8.23 Million Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.68. 89,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,922,566. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,047. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

