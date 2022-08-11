Alley Investment Management Company LLC Purchases New Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $354,824,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,629,000 after buying an additional 639,624 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after buying an additional 501,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after buying an additional 457,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $39,524,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.99. 17,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,301. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average of $108.97.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

