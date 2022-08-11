Alley Investment Management Company LLC Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,000. BlackRock accounts for about 2.4% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,230,851,000. State Street Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 229,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,208,000 after acquiring an additional 126,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 286.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 139,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,433,000 after acquiring an additional 103,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Trading Up 1.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.08.

BLK stock traded up $7.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $733.14. 7,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,547. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $634.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $685.09. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

