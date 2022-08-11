Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.40

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 6833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 15.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,677,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Stories

