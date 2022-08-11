Alliance Sports Group, L.P. (OTCMKTS:BOLL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alliance Sports Group, L.P. (OTCMKTS:BOLL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Alliance Sports Group Price Performance
Shares of BOLL remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Wednesday. Alliance Sports Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.
Alliance Sports Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alliance Sports Group (BOLL)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Sports Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Sports Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.