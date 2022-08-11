Alliance Sports Group, L.P. (OTCMKTS:BOLL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alliance Sports Group, L.P. (OTCMKTS:BOLL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Alliance Sports Group Price Performance

Shares of BOLL remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Wednesday. Alliance Sports Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Alliance Sports Group Company Profile

Alliance Sports Group, L.P., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes sports and outdoor products to customers worldwide. The company provides flashlights, fitness products, multi-tools, and outdoor gear products to independent retail stores, as well as retail chains. It offers its products under the NEBO, Quarrow Fishing Products, iPROTEC Firearm Lighting, WEATHERRITE Outdoor, Bollinger Fitness, Solaire Trimwear, and True Utility.

