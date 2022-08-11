AllianceBlock (ALBT) Price Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

AllianceBlock (ALBT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. AllianceBlock has a market cap of $13.73 million and $617,894.00 worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,956.48 or 1.00001394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00131135 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00065706 BTC.

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

AllianceBlock (CRYPTO:ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock. The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

