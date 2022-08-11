Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.67-$2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.60.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.