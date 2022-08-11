Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $516,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises about 1.9% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fastenal Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.95. 33,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,865. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

