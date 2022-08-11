Alphasimplex Group LLC Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 1.2% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after acquiring an additional 104,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $744,840,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.1 %

ITW traded up $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $215.72. 5,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.99 and its 200-day moving average is $204.69. The company has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

