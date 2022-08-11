Alphasimplex Group LLC Invests $251,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE AME traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $128.61. 7,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.24. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

