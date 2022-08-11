Alphasimplex Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Alphasimplex Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for 1.4% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

Exelon Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $46.11. 95,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,072,083. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

