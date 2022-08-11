Alphasimplex Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,275. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

