Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 809 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Alphasimplex Group LLC cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 27.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,267 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,546,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,471,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,633,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,424,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.64.

Insider Activity

AON Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $299.56. 6,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,744. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

