AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.26

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.26 and traded as low as C$28.13. AltaGas shares last traded at C$28.33, with a volume of 451,606 shares.

ALA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.79.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.27. The company has a market cap of C$8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.90.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.0099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.31%.

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$2,436,286.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$771,826.52. In other AltaGas news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total transaction of C$605,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$348,418.95. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$2,436,286.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$771,826.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,779,949.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

