Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Shares Down 0.3%

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 139.10 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 139.10 ($1.68). Approximately 33,160 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 11,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.50 ($1.69).

Amati AIM VCT Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £211.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 147.09.

About Amati AIM VCT

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

