Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, reports. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Up 9.4 %

AMBC stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $646.08 million, a PE ratio of 179.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ambac Financial Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

