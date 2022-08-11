AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Set to Split on Monday, August 22nd

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, August 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 22nd.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

AMC stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.67. 63,630,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,303,313. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $52.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.65.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMC. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 862.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

