Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Position Lessened by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOX. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,502 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at $803,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $88.95.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

