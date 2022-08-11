Ameren Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameren Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on AEE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $93.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.16. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

