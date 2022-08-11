American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen Sells 25,000 Shares

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of AEL stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,340. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 74,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

