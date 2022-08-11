American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.55. 46,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,640. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.15 and its 200 day moving average is $168.38. The stock has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.