American International Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 10,714 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 166% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,033 call options.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $56.19. 51,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.51. American International Group has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in American International Group by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 24.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American International Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 53,013 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American International Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

